Very Warm Weekend Ahead… Much Colder Next Week… Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! Our local weather has been very warm today, with many areas reaching well into the 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s tonight, under a mostly clear sky.

The weekend will be very warm and dry. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, under a mainly sunny sky. There is no rain chance this weekend.

The upper air ridge will finally break down in a big way by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which will allow for a cold front to move through the area. Temperatures will drop into the 70s on Monday and likely remain in the 50s all day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Halloween is looking chilly for the events happening! A brief light shower is possible on Monday, but most areas will remain dry. A frost is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

