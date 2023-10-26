Very Warm Weather for Now… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Today has been very warm and breezy once again, as the pressure gradient continues to produce wind locally. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s tonight, under a mostly clear sky.

Friday through the weekend will feature very similar weather as today, but the wind will be a little lower. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s on Friday, with middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain mostly sunny this weekend.

The upper air ridge will finally break down in a big way by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which will allow for a cold front to move through the area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s on Monday and likely remain in the 50s all day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Halloween is looking chilly for the events happening! A brief light shower is possible on Monday, but most areas will remain dry.

