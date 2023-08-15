Very Nice Tonight… Hot Weekend Ahead… Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Our local weather has turned out very nice today, as drier air takes over from the northwest. Temperatures will quickly fall after sunset, with an overnight low in the middle 60s.

Humidity will remain low through Friday, but temperatures will gradually warm a little each day, with lower 90s on Thursday and upper 90s on Friday and this weekend. Overnight lows will gradually rise back into the 70s by the weekend.

Heat index will become a factor again by the weekend, so use caution if outdoors.

The tropics remain mostly quiet, but we are now watching a couple of tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic.

Join us on WVUA23 weekdays at 5, 6 and 10:00 P.M. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather