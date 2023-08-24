Very Hot Weather for Now… Some Heat Relief Ahead… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Today has been a very hot day across the area, with a temperature reaching the upper 90s to near 100 again this afternoon. At one point, the heat index was nearing 115 in many areas. Skies will remain clear tonight, with a low in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday through Sunday will include a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. A passing afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The heat index will top 108 to 110 during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature higher rain chances. While I do not expect an all day rain, scattered storms will become likely along a surface front. Slightly cooler and drier air will then take over by Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

