Very Hot Weather for Now… A Little Cooler Ahead… Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! Our local weather remains dangerously hot today, with a heat index nearing 115 in many areas. Temperatures will slowly drop into the middle to upper 70s tonight.

Temperatures will begin a slight drop for the rest of the week, as drier and slightly cooler air is set to arrive on Tuesday. You will really notice a difference Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, when sunrise temperatures Wednesday are in the middle 60s.

Humidity will remain low through Friday morning, before the dreaded heat index becomes a factor again over the weekend.

