Very Hot Days Ahead… Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! Temperatures continue to warm each afternoon, with most spots today reaching the lower or middle 90s. After sunset, temperatures will fall into the 70s, with a low near 70 by early Saturday morning.

Look for a mostly sunny sky this weekend, as daytime highs return into the upper 90s. Overnight lows will continue to modify, with most areas in the lower 70s Sunday morning and middle 70s Monday morning. Heat index will increase over the weekend, with a feels like temperature between 100 and 105 both days.

Next week, we may very well approach 100 each afternoon Monday through Thursday. The heat index will top 105.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has introduce a medium chance of development in the Gulf early next week. A weak tropical cyclone could develop on Sunday and Monday, then track northwest into Texas. Any rain from that feature will likely remain to our south. Three other areas of development are possible in the central Atlantic, but most likely two of those will be re-curving systems and not impact the US. We will be watching the tropical wave approach the Caribbean, as it has a slightly better chance of impacting the US in a week or so. In the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary is becoming better organized. The cyclone will move into southwest California by Sunday night and Monday, brining lots of rain and wind to that region.

