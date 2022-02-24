Versatile Northridge Star Signs with Shelton State Baseball

Northridge’s two sport athlete, Bodie Vail has signed with the Shelton States Buccaneers baseball program.

On the field Vail is a pitcher but also plays shortstop and center field. As a pitcher, Vail’s fastball has been recorded at 87 miles per hour, and his curveball has been recorded at 73 miles per hour.

Vail accepted the offer from the Bucs one year after he received an offer from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Vail had a goal that he knew the Bucs could help him reach.

“I think that (junior college baseball) would be the best route to get to the SEC and I’ve always wanted to play D1 baseball,” Vail said. “JUCO is really good at getting you out there to D1 schools, so I think that’s the best thing for me.”

Not only does Vail excel on the baseball field but he is also a history making athlete for the Northridge boys’ basketball program. On the court Vail leads his team in scoring and rebounds and has become the 2nd player in the program history to reach the milestone of 1,000 career points.