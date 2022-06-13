Vernon man sentenced in 2020 elder abuse case

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A Vernon man convicted of felony elder abuse was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison on Tuesday, June 7.

Terrance Rashaun Moore, age 30, was found guilty for assaulting a 70-year-old woman in July 2020. He did not know the woman and had been parked for about half an hour in front of her home the evening he attacked her, according to a Thursday press release.

When she walked outside to investigate, Moore grabbed her arm in anger and caused serious injury. He was found guilty of first-degree elder abuse, a Class-A felony, by a Lamar County Court in March.

“I cannot say enough about the job that the Vernon Police Department did in investigating this crime and the job that Jack and Kaleb did in trying it,” said District Attorney Andy Hamlin of the 24th Judicial Circuit.

“I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention the role that the victim’s family and friends played in getting this conviction. Without all of these individuals, a dangerous offender would still be on the street.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Nolen and Assistant District Attorney Kaleb Beams.

“This defendant attacked a vulnerable person. I cannot think of a more cowardly act than attacking an elderly woman. I hope this verdict and sentence send a strong message that this behavior will not be tolerated,” Hamlin said.