VCU investigates two separate murders; one involving two teenagers

A 16-year-old is dead and a teenager “under the age of 16” is charged with the murder. Late New Year’s Eve night, Tuscaloosa Police were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments located on the 700 Block of 33rd Street East. When officers arrived they say they found a 16-year-old shot dead. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (TCU) spoke with several witnesses. Shortly after, officers were able to locate a suspect “under the age of 16.” Captain Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit said that person is now charged with one count of murder.

There was a previous murder in the Hodo Haven Apartments on Dec. 6, 2022. Capt. Kennedy said there is no evidence that these two separate shootings at the Hodo Haven Apartments are related in any way.

Then a few hours later, just before 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Tuscaloosa Police were called to a separate shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments located at 1310 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy East. When officers arrived, they say they found one person shot to death.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. VCU was able to quickly identify a suspect after processing the scene, along with available evidence and speaking with several witnesses. 37-year-old Michael Terrell Charles (pictured) was later located and taken into custody. Charles is charged with one count of murder is being held behind bars on a $1,000,000 bond.

Captain Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit said these two deadly shootings are not connected.

Stay with WVUA 23 News for any developments on these two shootings.