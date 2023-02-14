Valentine’s Day tips for talking about money as a couple

coins, pennies, money

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Money might not be the most romantic topic for Valentine’s Day, but talking about finances with your significant other is a key element of a healthy relationship.

Emily Simonian is head of clinical learning at mental health company Thriveworks.

She says money problems are one of the most common reasons couples separate. To avoid this, open and honest communication is vital.

Experts say you should have a conversation about your finances as early as possible.

Learning about each other’s relationship to money is key.

And if you feel like you can’t communicate about money, you might want to seek help from a couple’s therapist.

2/14/2023 1:23:40 PM (GMT -6:00)