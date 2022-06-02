VA job fair coming this Saturday

tuscaloosa veterans affairs medical center

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host a hiring and on-boarding fair this Saturday, June 4, to fill vacancies for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and housekeeping aides.

According to a Wednesday release, applicants will be selected and given tentative offers for work at the event after participating in pre-employment checks such as physicals, fingerprints and background checks.

The VA is offering a recruitment incentive for all RN’s and LPN’s up to $10,000 in exchange for a year-long obligation.

Salary offers depend on experience but ranges for RN’s run from $53,407 to $97,887, and $28,758 to $52,341 for LPN’s. Housekeeping aides could make $16.14 to $18.83.

Bring a copy of your resume and two forms of identification. RN’s and LPN’s should also provide copies of licensure and unofficial transcripts. Veterans should include their DD124 form or service connection letters.

The event will be held at the VA’s sports atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.