UWA hosts football showcase event for unsigned high school seniors

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

The University of West Alabama held their annual football unsigned showcase for high school seniors earlier this month. The showcase looked to help local high school athletes by allowing them to put their skills on full display for coaches, who may have not had the chance to see them during the season.

This is the earliest the Tigers have held the event under head coach Brett Gilliland. Gilliland shared that his staff has begun to make this event a recruiting tool.

“It allows them to show us what they can do in person,” Gilliland said. “With the transfer portal, with COVID, with everything that’s happened, a lot of high school guys are feeling that they are not getting a shot and that they are getting overlooked.”

Thirty-one unsigned high school seniors competed in the showcase. Carbon Hill assistant football coach, Jason Tittle, believes there is value in what the Tigers staff is doing.

“It’s hard a lot of times when you’re at a small high school somewhere, you’re small in stature, or may not have the size to play division one…but as far as coming to try out for just a walk on spot, that’s a great idea,” Tittle said.

The timing of the event puts into perspective the changes rapidly happening in the college football world and that the recruiting staff has continued to try and be ahead of the curve. This showcase is a great opportunity that gives student athletes a chance to continue their dream of playing football at the next level.