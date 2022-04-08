UWA football hosts Unsigned Showcase for high school hopefuls

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr.

University of West Alabama’s football program hosted an “Unsigned Showcase” on Thursday, giving recruits the opportunity to earn an opportunity to play college football.

Thirty one athletes took part in the tryout, which was held at Tiger Stadium on the campus of UWA. The event was limited to outgoing seniors, that did not have any high school eligibility remaining.

The showcase featured combine-style drills including the 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 shuttle, and position drills under the instruction of UWA assistant coaches.

UWA Head Coach Brett Gilliland believes this is the best way for the athletes who feel overlooked to showcase their skills, and show they deserve a scholarship or the opportunity to “walk-on” to the Tigers football team.

“With the transfer portal, with (Coronavirus) and everything that’s happened, a lot of the high school guys are feeling like they’re not getting a shot, like they’re getting overlooked,” Gilliland said. “It allows them to come out and show us, face to face and man to man, what they can do.”

West Alabama football has hosted similar “Unsigned Showcases” before, but this is the earliest UWA has put on the event. Previously, tryouts like this have been held in late summer before the start of August training camp.