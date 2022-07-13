Uvalde’s new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

uvalde video

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades.

The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

7/13/2022 3:07:32 PM (GMT -5:00)