Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting

arredondo, uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students.

The Uvalde school board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday.

The announcement comes amid massive public pressure.

Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/20/2022 3:32:38 PM (GMT -5:00)