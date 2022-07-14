USA softball takes home Gold; McCleney wins World Games MVP

Kyle Schwab / Dustin Massey Studios, The World Games 2022

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Team USA softball defeated Japan Wednesday in a narrow 3-2 win to take home the gold medal at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Alabama alumni Haylie McCleney was named the 2022 World Games Softball Tournament MVP. She scored four runs, eight hits and two doubles in front of her hometown crowd. McCleney proved to be a key contributor en route to the 2022 World Championship title.

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts played an intricate role in Team USA’s run. Tallying 13 strikeouts through five innings and only allowing one hit in two games pitched.

This marks Team USA’s third-straight World Championship title, following its gold medal wins at the 2016 and 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Championships.