US women’s soccer tries to overcome past lack of diversity

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Women’s soccer in the United States is trying to improve its diversity.

The effort starts with the sport’s pay-to-play model, which can exclude talented kids from communities of color.

Even U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone has lamented that soccer is seen as a “rich, white kids’ sport.”

U.S. national team defender Crystal Dunn has seen the national team become steadily more representative, but she says there’s still work that needs to be done.

That starts with making sure young women of color feel welcome all the way down to the youth level.

