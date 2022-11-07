US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

The Associated Press

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading – on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more.

They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other: the future of democracy.

Some Americans remain hopeful, but a fretful outlook emerges from interviews with more than two dozen Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters before Tuesday’s midterm elections – the first since followers of former President Donald Trump tried to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

