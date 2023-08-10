US suicides hit an all-time high last year

NEW YORK (AP) – About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That’s according to new government data posted Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year.

But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II.

Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.

