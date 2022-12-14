US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) – A destructive storm marching across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that authorities say killed a young boy and his mother near Shreveport, Louisiana.

About 20 people other people were injured in nearby Union Parish.

Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday in Mississippi, where mobile homes were destroyed in Sharkey County.

The storm also delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South.

Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians.

Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.

