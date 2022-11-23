US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

covid vaccine

The Associated Press

Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven’t – at least for now.

That’s according to a first look at the new shots’ real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster.

The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November.

The study found people who’d had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who’ve skipped the new shot.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/23/2022 11:52:30 AM (GMT -6:00)