US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows

vaccine, covid-19, moderna

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners are down again, and federal officials are launching a new campaign to try to bring them up.

Usually, 94% to 95% of kindergarteners nationally are vaccinated against measles, tetanus, and certain other diseases. The vaccination rates dropped below 94% in the 2020-2021 school year.

A new study finds they dropped again in the 2021-2022 school year, to about 93%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new data Thursday.

This week, the CDC launched a campaign that includes new educational materials to help doctors talk to families about vaccinations.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/12/2023 4:39:06 PM (GMT -6:00)