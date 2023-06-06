US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers.

Judge Robert Hinkle says in Tuesday’s ruling that “gender identity is real” and the state has no rational basis for denying patients treatment. Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction, saying three transgender children can continue receiving treatment.

The lawsuit challenges the law DeSantis signed shortly before he announced a run for president. The ruling was narrowly focused on the three children whose parents brought the suit.

Attention on the new law has focused on language involving minors. Hinkle’s ruling focuses on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

