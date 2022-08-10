US inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high

WASHINGTON (AP) – Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June.

Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June.

On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest such rise in more than two years.

Still, prices are spiking across a wide range of goods and services, leaving most Americans worse off.

Average paychecks are rising faster than they have in decades – but not fast enough to keep up with accelerating costs.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/10/2022 9:57:35 AM (GMT -5:00)