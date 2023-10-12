US inflation eased slightly last month as price increases extend slow descent

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Measures of U.S. inflation in September showed that the pace of price increases is still grinding lower, though at a slow and uneven pace.

Prices in the United States increased 0.4% from August to September, down from a faster pace the previous month.

Annual consumer inflation in September was unchanged from a 3.7% rise in August. And underlying inflation declined a bit: So-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, climbed 4.1% in September from 12 months earlier, down from a 4.3% year-over-year pace in August.

That is the smallest increase in the core measure in two years. Still, on a month-to-month basis, prices are still rising faster than is consistent with the Fed’s 2% target.

10/12/2023 7:54:31 AM (GMT -5:00)