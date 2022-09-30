US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. has sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members.

Friday’s action follows President Vladimir Putin’s signing of treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.

President Joe Biden said of Putin’s steps: “Make no mistake: These actions have no legitimacy.”

The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia’s legislature, leaders of the country’s financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations.

The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list.

9/30/2022 12:42:25 PM (GMT -5:00)