US futures retreat on strong hiring, more jobs data on tap

wall street, stocks

Wall Street futures pointed lower before the bell Thursday as concerns that a resilient job market will keep the Federal Reserve on track for another big rate hike early next month. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each declined 0.4%. A strong jobs report from payroll processor ADP dragged markets down Wednesday after strong gains to open the week. Though government employment data released on Tuesday indicated that the job market may be cooling, investors will likely be more influenced by the unemployment claims report coming later Thursday and the all-important September jobs report due out Friday.

10/6/2022 8:26:57 AM (GMT -5:00)