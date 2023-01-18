US divided over Roe’s repeal as abortion foes gird for march

The Associated Press

Anti-abortion activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate – and some reasons for unease – when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life.

The march has been held since January 1974 – a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.

This year’s gathering will be the first since the high court struck down Roe in a momentous ruling last June.

Since then, 12 Republican-governed states have implemented sweeping bans on abortion.

But in the same period, abortion opponents were defeated in votes on ballot measures in Kansas, Michigan and Kentucky.

And state courts have blocked several abortion bans from taking effect.

