US asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – There is a limited amount of farmland, so when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last spring prompted worries that people would go hungry as wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports, there was little U.S. farmers could do to meet the new demand.

But that may be changing.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture instituted new policies to encourage American farmers to begin growing two crops on one piece of land, one after the other.

By changing insurance rules to lessen the risk of growing two crops, the USDA hopes to increase U.S. wheat production.

As fall approaches, it’s unclear how many farmers will try the new system, but some who already grow two crops say it’s something farmers should consider.

