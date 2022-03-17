Urgent hiring fair needed in Fayette

FAYETTE – The hiring fair is a result of the Fayette Fabrication company unexpectedly closing its doors, laying off more than 90 employees.

“Imagine waking up one day… you have a job, you have benefits and then you walk in the next day… and you don’t”, said Khadijah Torbert, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for West Alabama Works.

Many employees were left scrambling not knowing what their next move would be, when their next paycheck was coming, or even when the next time they were going to have benefits.

“We decided to have a hiring event for these companies and people that were displaced by the closure. We wanted to make sure they had food and money and essentials to make it through the rest of the month and the year,” Torbert said.

“Local Fayette companies and businesses will be at the hiring event to get people jobs,” Torbert said. “And of course, different companies from Northport and Tuscaloosa will also be on hand just in case people want to commute because, right now, people just need jobs. People just need to make it through with the price of gas going up, food increasing, etc. We just need to get people working again.”

Many companies from many different sectors including: manufacturing, production, health care, and many more will be at the hiring event.

“We are here to help them. We are meeting the needs of the people. That’s what we do as an organization. We are making sure that people know that we are there to help them,” Torbert said. “It’s so awesome that companies right there in Fayette are saying, we want you on our team.”

People attending the hiring fair are encouraged to come dressed to impress with your resume. Employers are looking to hire people on the spot.

The hiring fair is scheduled for Friday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Fayette at the Civic Center. This is a free event that’s open to the public.