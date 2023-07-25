UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging calamitous strike

UPS

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations.

The two sides reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment. Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after Jan. 1, 2024.

