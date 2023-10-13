Upgrades on the way for Snow Hinton Park

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved some major upgrades for Snow Hinton Park. The park is in the center of the city on Hargrove Road.

The council’s projects committee approved the upgrades at Tuesday’s meeting. The park recently got more lighting and will now get some other recreational amenities, including a wider walking trail.

Council member Norman Crow chairs the Projects Committee.

“Hopefully by first of the year or end of the year, they may start some preliminary work,” said Crow. “It should be finished hopefully within a year. “

This is the biggest makeover for the park in 50 years.

–LS–