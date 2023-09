Upgrades coming to Tuscaloosa County Courthouse

tuscaloosa county commission

The third floor of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse will soon be getting some upgrades.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission has approved plans to start looking for architects to help draw up plans.

The third floor of the courthouse has not been updated since the 1960s and some of the new additions will include a courtroom and modified restrooms.

Crews hope to start the work next year and it should take about a year to complete.

