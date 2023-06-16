UPDATE: Teen facing capital murder charges in Creekwood Village shooting death

A teenager is facing capital murder charges after an early-morning shooting at Creekwood Village apartments.

Tuscaloosa Police were alerted to the shooting around 2 a.m. when several people showed up at TPD’s West Precinct office for help; a shooting victim was inside their vehicle.

The victim, 20-year-old Derrick Wilder Jr., didn’t survive.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene of the shooting at Creekwood Village, processed the scene, interviewed witnesses and located multiple sources of video evidence.

Investigators learned the shooting happened during an apparent robbery. VCU developed a suspect, and requested and received a capital murder warrant.

After getting a warrant, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Tuscaloosa Police Department Special Response Team assisted VCU in a search for the suspect, who was located this morning and taken into custody.

The suspect, along with several other persons of interest were interviewed. Alongside the capital murder warrant, VCU got additional search warrants and recovered narcotics during their execution.

Another person has been charged with crimes related to the narcotics.

The person arrested on capital murder charges was committed to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond. Because the suspect is younger than 18, law enforcement cannot release any identifying information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible in the future.