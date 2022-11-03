Update: Teen charged in Temerson Square shooting

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the person accused of a shooting at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday has been located, arrested and is facing charges.

Investigators said the suspect is younger than 18 but is being charged as an adult. Their identity will not be released because of a law passed last year in Alabama that prohibits information released concerning defendants who are younger than 18.

The suspect was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of being a person prohibited from possessing a pistol. That third charge is because the minimum age to legally carry a gun is 18.

The suspect was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a bond of $76,000, and has since posted bond.

