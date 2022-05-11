UPDATE: Teen charged in Hay Court shooting

A teenager is facing attempted murder and other charges in the wake of the Monday night shooting in West Tuscaloosa’s Hay Court apartments.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the suspect was developed from witnesses, video and evidence at the scene of the crime.

Investigators got a warrant Tuesday, and VCU, the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force were searching for the suspect until he was arrested this afternoon.

The suspect, who younger than 18, has been charged as an adult with the following:

Five counts of attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Possessing a firearm when being prohibited from possessing a firearm

The suspect was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a bond of $336,000.

Because of an Alabama law passed last year, authorities cannot release any identifying information about the suspect.