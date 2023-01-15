UPDATE: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on the Strip
A 23-year-old woman is dead following an early morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus. Jack Kennedy, Commander of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crime Unit said the woman was shot while inside the vehicle. The vehicle at the time of the shooting was on Grace Street near the intersection of University Boulevard.
“The driver of the victim’s car drove along University Blvd until it encountered a UAPD officer and stopped for help,” Kennedy said.
VCU and members of the University of Alabama Police Department confirm a suspect is in custody for Sunday morning’s shooting on The Strip. According to a release the suspect in custody is the only suspect in the case. They said the information initially provided about a second suspected shooter was incorrect.
UAPD confirms a vehicle carrying a shooting victim stopped on University Blvd in front of the Walk of Champions. The street was closed for several hours overnight as police conducted their investigation. They say neither the victim or the suspected shooter are members of the UA community.
The Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is investigating the incident. Capt Jack Kennedy, commander of the unit, said the Tuscaloosa Police Department and UAPD officers were dispatched to The Strip at about 1:45 a.m.
“There is a suspect in custody. There is no reason to suggest there is any danger to the surrounding area,” said Kennedy. “The investigation is ongoing and active at this time.”
Investigators continue to speak with several witnesses. They say more details will be released at it becomes available.
Stay with WVUA 23 News for any updates on this developing story.