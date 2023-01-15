UPDATE: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on the Strip

A 23-year-old woman is dead following an early morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus. Jack Kennedy, Commander of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crime Unit said the woman was shot while inside the vehicle. The vehicle at the time of the shooting was on Grace Street near the intersection of University Boulevard.

“The driver of the victim’s car drove along University Blvd until it encountered a UAPD officer and stopped for help,” Kennedy said.

VCU and members of the University of Alabama Police Department confirm a suspect is in custody for Sunday morning’s shooting on The Strip. According to a release the suspect in custody is the only suspect in the case. They said the information initially provided about a second suspected shooter was incorrect.

UAPD confirms a vehicle carrying a shooting victim stopped on University Blvd in front of the Walk of Champions. The stree t was closed for several hours overnight as police conducted their investigation. They say neither the victim or the suspected shooter are members of the UA community.