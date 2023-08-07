Update: Person found dead after Lake Nicol cliffs jump identified as Nigeria teen

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the person who vanished after jumping into Lake Nicol and was later found dead by divers as an 18-year-old from Nigeria who was attending the University of Alabama.

Ifeanyi Chidubem Prince Anyoku was at the area at Lake Nicol commonly known as the cliffs when he leapt into the lake and never resurfaced. Witnesses told investigators that Anyoku had jumped from the cliffs into the water feet first, and investigators said there are no indications of foul play.

