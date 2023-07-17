Update on huge bills sent to residents of Forrester Gardens

Tenants of Forrester Gardens reported numerous unexplained charges to their rent bills, even while still under questionable living conditions. Our WVUA 23 News team first broke this story back in the spring when several residents complained of sewage issues in their apartment. Weeks later, tenants began to report receiving high charges added to their rent bill.

Forrester Gardens resident Tyanna Swanigan said her apartment windows have holes and cracks that allow bugs to get inside, “They don’t want to fix stuff I told them about. The windows, I got a hole in my windows, the bathroom stopping up, everything stopping up, you know stuff like that,” said Swanigan.

District 6 Tuscaloosa City Councilman John Faile told us he spoke with the Forrester Gardens’ leasing office about the high rent charges, and they explained the charges to him. “As I understand it, every year if you are a tenant there you have to refile your papers with the federal government so they pay a portion of your rent. And if you don’t refile those papers within a certain amount of time, whether you are only paying $200 dollars, you will be billed for the full amount of the rent. Maybe $900.” Faile said the landlords of Forrester Gardens are willing to work with tenants if they fill out the paperwork. “Sometimes you have to maybe go get some more of the information and bring it back and sometimes that’s been the problem that tenants did not show back up with the other information,” said Faile.

