UPDATE: New information on two “suspicious” deaths in Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is putting together the pieces of two puzzling death investigations.

On Jan. 8, Capt. Jack Kennedy of VCU said several calls came into the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) around 6:15 a.m. reporting suspicious activity along Interstate 59 near Fosters. One of those calls was from a tractor trailer driver who said he believed he struck someone on the interstate. When deputies arrived they found a man dead in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 62. Capt. Kennedy said the truck driver is a witness and not a suspect.

Just 30 minutes later another call was placed to the sheriff’s office reporting a man laying on the side of Frog Ridge Road near Gainesville Road in Fosters. When officers arrived they found a man’s body, dead, on the side of the road. That’s when VCU was called to investigate.

Both locations are less than five miles away from each other. VCU calls both deaths “suspicious” and is investigating as if the two deaths are connected.

“There was evidence found at the scene and some other things that led us to believe that this was not an accident, that this was a criminal act. Right now we are operating under the assumption that these are both homicides,” said Capt. Kennedy, Commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU).

At this time, VCU has not released the identity of the victims and has not said how the two men may have died.

“We have some active leads that I am not able to divulge. Because of that we do not believe there is any threat to the community right now,” said Kennedy.

Meanwhile, the northbound lanes of Interstate 59 are still closed at this time while troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigate the scene along the interstate. Northbound lanes between exits 52 and 62 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. VCU has met with several witnesses and are hoping there are more people who may have seen something. Capt. Kennedy asks that if anyone has information about either scene or may have seen a white sedan near the areas, please call VCU at (205) 464-8690.

