Update: Man charged with killing 2 found dead in Holt fire

A 39-year-old man is facing two capital murder charges after two people were found dead inside a home that caught fire in Holt.

The victims, 42-year-old Eric Shane Hatter and Shelli Wallace, died in May. Wallace was only recently positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, but both lived at the home.

Based on forensic testing of the victims and the scene, investigators developed a suspect, located that person and interviewed him.

Patrick Darnell Campos was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder, and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on no bond.

Anyone with information concerning the victims or Campos is urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

