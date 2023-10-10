Update: Man, 40, arrested in Sept. 24 Northwood Lake shooting death

A 40-year-old man from Birmingham is facing murder charges in the wake of another man’s shooting death last month, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced today.

Antwaun Dewayne Pledger-Payton was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 10.

He’s accused of being involved in the death of 24-year-old Demetrius Windham Jr. in Northport’s Northwood Lake subdivision Sept. 24.

Pledger-Payton is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond because of Aniah’s Law, and VCU is seeking several other persons of interest.

If you have any information related to the shooting, please contact VCU at 205-752-0616.