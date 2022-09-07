Update: Charges upgraded after Aug. 30 shooting victim dies

A man facing attempted murder charges last week is now facing murder charges after the victim he was accused of shooting died over the weekend.

Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, is accused of shooting 38-year-old Earl Lee Ward at Creekwood Village apartments in West Tuscaloosa on Aug. 30.

Ward died over the weekend at the hospital, where he had remained since the shooting.

Brown remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail because his probation was revoked from charges stemming from before the attempted murder charge.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an altercation between Ward and Brown.

