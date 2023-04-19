Update: Alabama cannabis commission says 90 applications are submitted

The march toward medical marijuana becoming available in Alabama took another token step last week, as the Alabama Marijuana Cannabis Commission voted April 13 to formally deem 90 applications submitted.

Those applications, which the commission approved as “properly filed, amended and corrected,” are proceeding to the commission’s review, evaluation and scoring process.

Applications for medical cannabis business licenses closed in December.

“We are excited to be one step closer to program implementation,” said Commission Director John McMillan in a statement. “Now that we have our official slate of applicants, the 60-day window to review applications has started.”

The commission is working with the University of South Alabama to review applications, and can approve as many or as few licenses as it feels necessary up to the limits decided by the medical marijuana act.

Once those applications are reviewed, the commission can allow:

Up to 12 cultivator licenses

Up to four processor licenses

Up to four dispensary licenses

Up to five integrated facility licenses

An unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

Applicant names and application contents are available for the public right here.

Many applicants are from out of state, but Alabama applicants include (West Alabama applicants in bold):

Alabama Always, based in Dadeville

Alabama Medical Grow, based in Foley

Alacann, based in Lincoln

Artemis Agricultural Industries Incorporated, based in Gadsden

Aspire Medical Partners, based in Tanner

Beneficial, based in Summerdale

Bragg Canna of Alabama, based in Toney

BSWMC, based in Montgomery

ChromaCann Health, based in Montgomery

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, based in Loxley

Good Day Farm Alabama, based in Dothan

Green Bud, based in Birmingham

Greene Leaf Farm, based in Eutaw

Hornet Medicinals, based in Montgomery

Insa Alabama, based in Montgomery

Jemmstone Alabama, based in Mobile

Justice Cannabis Alabama, based in Dothan

Madella, based in Huntsville

ML Jemison Properties, based in Marion

Natural Relief Cultivation, based in Russellville

RX Connection, based in Montgomery

Samson Growth, based in Samson

Southeastern Medical Wellness, based in Birmingham

Specialty Medical Products of Alabama, based in Foley

Sustainable Alabama, based in Salem

Trulieve AL, based in Montgomery

Wagon Trail MedServ, based in Hanceville

Yellowhammer Holistics, based in Montgomery

Creek Leaf Wellness, of Birmingham

First Choice Farms, of Hollywood

Greenway Botanicals, of Centre

Gulf Shore Remedies, of Fairhope

I Am Health, Beauty, and Wellness Farms, based in Sawyerville

James Gang Dispensary, based in Atmore

Native Black Cultivation, based in Bessemer

Pure By Sirmon Farms, based in Daphne

Sanitus, based in McCalla

Twisted Herb, based in Greenville

1819 Labs, based in Dothan

Arbor Vita Care, based in Phenix City

Coosa Medical Manufacturing, based in Hoover

Green Acres Organics, based in Florence

Green Phoenix Holdings, based in Gadsden

Guaranteed Investments AL, based in Dothan

Jasper Development Group, based in Jasper

Longleaf Extracts, based in Dothan

LyonsWeb Processing, based in Birmingham

Organic Harvest Lab, based in Bessemer

Alabama Sexual Medicine Experts, based in Jasper

All Green Alabama Medical, based in Foley

Capitol Medical, based in Auburn

CCS of Alabama, based in Birmingham

CS Alabama Investments, based in Huntsville

Emerald Standard, based in Florence

Fleur De Vie Wellness, based in Mobile

GP6 Wellness, based in Birmingham

Green Wellness, based in Jasper

Kush Medicinal, based in Montgomery

LeBleu Fields, based in Montgomery

Medshop Dispensary, based in Alabaster

Shangri La Dispensary, based in Tuscaloosa

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, based in Birmingham

Alabama Green Transport, based in Dothan

Alabama Secure Transport, based in Montgomery

Global Security Group, based in Mobile

Harvell Motor Company, based in Athens

International Communication, based in Birmingham

Pick Up My Things, based in Dothan

Tyler Van Lines, based in Troy

XLCR, based in Birmingham

ALA Labs, based in Dothan

Certus Laboratories, based in Grand Bay

Alabama residents can make public comments in favor of or opposed to granting a license for any applicant until May 14. If you’re interested in commenting, you can do so right here.

The commission is scheduled to award licenses at its June 12 meeting. Once those business licenses are issued, physicians can begin getting certified so they can recommend medical cannabis to patients who qualify.

You can learn more about the whole process through the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission right here.