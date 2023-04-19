Update: Alabama cannabis commission says 90 applications are submitted
The march toward medical marijuana becoming available in Alabama took another token step last week, as the Alabama Marijuana Cannabis Commission voted April 13 to formally deem 90 applications submitted.
Those applications, which the commission approved as “properly filed, amended and corrected,” are proceeding to the commission’s review, evaluation and scoring process.
Applications for medical cannabis business licenses closed in December.
“We are excited to be one step closer to program implementation,” said Commission Director John McMillan in a statement. “Now that we have our official slate of applicants, the 60-day window to review applications has started.”
The commission is working with the University of South Alabama to review applications, and can approve as many or as few licenses as it feels necessary up to the limits decided by the medical marijuana act.
Once those applications are reviewed, the commission can allow:
- Up to 12 cultivator licenses
- Up to four processor licenses
- Up to four dispensary licenses
- Up to five integrated facility licenses
- An unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.
Applicant names and application contents are available for the public right here.
Many applicants are from out of state, but Alabama applicants include (West Alabama applicants in bold):
- Alabama Always, based in Dadeville
- Alabama Medical Grow, based in Foley
- Alacann, based in Lincoln
- Artemis Agricultural Industries Incorporated, based in Gadsden
- Aspire Medical Partners, based in Tanner
- Beneficial, based in Summerdale
- Bragg Canna of Alabama, based in Toney
- BSWMC, based in Montgomery
- ChromaCann Health, based in Montgomery
- Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, based in Loxley
- Good Day Farm Alabama, based in Dothan
- Green Bud, based in Birmingham
- Greene Leaf Farm, based in Eutaw
- Hornet Medicinals, based in Montgomery
- Insa Alabama, based in Montgomery
- Jemmstone Alabama, based in Mobile
- Justice Cannabis Alabama, based in Dothan
- Madella, based in Huntsville
- ML Jemison Properties, based in Marion
- Natural Relief Cultivation, based in Russellville
- RX Connection, based in Montgomery
- Samson Growth, based in Samson
- Southeastern Medical Wellness, based in Birmingham
- Specialty Medical Products of Alabama, based in Foley
- Sustainable Alabama, based in Salem
- Trulieve AL, based in Montgomery
- Wagon Trail MedServ, based in Hanceville
- Yellowhammer Holistics, based in Montgomery
- Creek Leaf Wellness, of Birmingham
- First Choice Farms, of Hollywood
- Greenway Botanicals, of Centre
- Gulf Shore Remedies, of Fairhope
- I Am Health, Beauty, and Wellness Farms, based in Sawyerville
- James Gang Dispensary, based in Atmore
- Native Black Cultivation, based in Bessemer
- Pure By Sirmon Farms, based in Daphne
- Sanitus, based in McCalla
- Twisted Herb, based in Greenville
- 1819 Labs, based in Dothan
- Arbor Vita Care, based in Phenix City
- Coosa Medical Manufacturing, based in Hoover
- Green Acres Organics, based in Florence
- Green Phoenix Holdings, based in Gadsden
- Guaranteed Investments AL, based in Dothan
- Jasper Development Group, based in Jasper
- Longleaf Extracts, based in Dothan
- LyonsWeb Processing, based in Birmingham
- Organic Harvest Lab, based in Bessemer
- Alabama Sexual Medicine Experts, based in Jasper
- All Green Alabama Medical, based in Foley
- Capitol Medical, based in Auburn
- CCS of Alabama, based in Birmingham
- CS Alabama Investments, based in Huntsville
- Emerald Standard, based in Florence
- Fleur De Vie Wellness, based in Mobile
- GP6 Wellness, based in Birmingham
- Green Wellness, based in Jasper
- Kush Medicinal, based in Montgomery
- LeBleu Fields, based in Montgomery
- Medshop Dispensary, based in Alabaster
- Shangri La Dispensary, based in Tuscaloosa
- Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, based in Birmingham
- Alabama Green Transport, based in Dothan
- Alabama Secure Transport, based in Montgomery
- Global Security Group, based in Mobile
- Harvell Motor Company, based in Athens
- International Communication, based in Birmingham
- Pick Up My Things, based in Dothan
- Tyler Van Lines, based in Troy
- XLCR, based in Birmingham
- ALA Labs, based in Dothan
- Certus Laboratories, based in Grand Bay
Alabama residents can make public comments in favor of or opposed to granting a license for any applicant until May 14. If you’re interested in commenting, you can do so right here.
The commission is scheduled to award licenses at its June 12 meeting. Once those business licenses are issued, physicians can begin getting certified so they can recommend medical cannabis to patients who qualify.
You can learn more about the whole process through the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission right here.