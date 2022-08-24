Update: 2nd suspect facing capital murder for November killing

Photo courtesy Walker County Sheriff's Office

A woman who was shot to death in November may finally be getting justice after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced they’ve arrested a man on capital murder charges in her killing.

Krystal Franklin, 33, of Boldo was shot to death as she walked outside her home to smoke a cigarette. Franklin is mother to seven children.

Patrick Edge was arrested Monday and is being held in the Walker County Jail on capital murder charges.

Another man, 30-year-old Jacob Aaron Thompson, was arrested the day of the shooting and is also facing capital murder charges.

