UPDATE: 2 captured, charged in deadly Walker County robbery

mahaffey

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office offered an update in addition to a timeline of what happened leading up to the arrest of a father-son duo now facing charges after a deadly robbery first reported early Thursday.

Corey Mahaffey, 36, and his 16-year-old son Kaison Mahaffey are accused of killing 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin and injuring two others during a robbery on Hill Drive in Quinton.

During the investigation, WCSO said witnesses told investigators that the victims were shot during an attempted car theft and that the victims and suspects were acquainted.

Soon after the shooting, WCSO and other local law enforcement agencies began a manhunt that lasted through Friday evening.

Kaison Mahaffey was located in the Empire community Friday night and was apprehended without incident.

On Friday afternoon, investigators got into contact with Corey Mahaffey, who had fled to Hartselle. Corey Mahaffey surrendered to police there. The weapon or weapons involved have not yet been found.

The Mahaffeys each face the following charges:

Capital murder

Aiding or abetting capital murder

First-degree robbery

First-degree assault (two counts)

Kaison Mahaffey is being charged as an adult in this case. He also faces a separate attempted murder charge in Blount County stemming from an incident in late December or early January, investigators said.

As for the victims who survived the shooting, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Carl Carpenter said one has since been released from the hospital and the other remains at UAB Hospital but is in stable condition.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, WCSO thanked area law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigation and arrests. Watch the full conference below.