Unpaid Tuscaloosa parking tickets paid off via school supplies for students

Tuscaloosa City Schools is getting some school supplies assistance from an unlikely source: parking tickets.

On Tuesday, the system got 459 items from the city as a result of Tuscaloosa’s school supplies for parking tickets program. That amount represents 113 paid-off tickets.

“We almost encourage people to get parking tickets before school starting so that we can have those big boxes full of supplies,” said District 6 Tuscaloosa City Council Member John Faile. “I was just overwhelmed last night when I saw how many have been turned in. Most people are not just turning in $10 worth as they are required to, they are turning in a good bit more.”

As part of the program, which happens every year, residents could pay off an $18 city parking ticket with school supplies valued at $10.

“It’s just so much fun to see the smiles on these kids’ faces,” Faile said. “I wish I could be there when these supplies are given out.”

All supplies donated through the program will be distributed to Tuscaloosa City Schools students.

And if you missed the school supplies drive, the city hosts a similar program closer to Christmas for Toys for Tots.