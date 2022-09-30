Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers

Unpaid internships are facing new scrutiny from colleges, state lawmakers and student activists.

Nearly half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers.

Many students say they can’t afford to meet internship requirements, and shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field.

The people who can take unpaid internships have financial safety nets, and that means they tend to benefit students who are wealthier and white, perpetuating wealth gaps.

