University of Alabama trailblazer Autherine Lucy Foster dies

Less than a week after seeing her name grace the hall of the Department of Education building at the University of Alabama, Autherine Lucy Foster passed away.

Foster was the University of Alabama’s first Black student in 1956, with a goal of earning a master’s in education, but after just three days on campus, she was expelled over fears of threats and violence.

Her daughter, Angela Foster Dickerson, confirmed the news with news outlets this morning and said a statement would be coming soon.

Decades after her failed first attempt at attending UA, Foster returned to the university to complete her master’s. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the university.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Foster was in attendance as the University of Alabama cut the ribbon for the renamed Autherine Lucy Hall.

She was 92 years old.

The University of Alabama released the following statement this morning: