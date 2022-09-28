University of Alabama students protest Mahsa Amini death in Iran

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – In the Student Center plaza at the University of Alabama on Tuesday, students protested following recent news of the Iranian government’s treatment of its residents.

Protests initially erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was taken into police custody on Sept. 13 for failing to follow local laws about wearing a hijab. She was held by police, where her family said she was beaten. Amini died in the hospital three days later, on Sept. 16.

In Iran, the protests that resulted have been violent. Over 75 people have died, and the protests have shown no sign of slowing.

“They’re shooting at people, and they’re arresting people,” said protestor Faeze Alibeiki. “There’s not going to be a fair trial for people who are arrested or justice for people who are killed.”

In Tuscaloosa, the protest was peaceful and designed to bring the situation to light, but students are outraged about what’s going on in Iran.

“We need people to see us,” said protestor Sheri Biglari. “We need people to see injustice because we all can choose to object and keep talking about it because it will help. We’re all in the same world. If one country is getting used to suppressing their people and other countries are fine with it, that’s dangerous too.”

As Biglari talked about the situation in Iran, she revealed a pair of scissors, which she explained would cut off her hair in an act of symbolism and protest. She said women in Iran were cutting their hair in protest, as well.

As she pulled her hair back and snipped away, she said, “We care, and in her name: Mahsa Amini.”